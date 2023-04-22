Highlights from CU Buffs football’s 2023 spring game

Deion Sanders came to Colorado with the promise of bringing the Buffs back to their former glory.

On Saturday afternoon, a sold-out Folsom Field crowd of 47,277 fans saw their first look at a new-look CU team at the Black & Gold Day spring game. In what was a combination of a scrimmage and practice, there were plenty of highlights to take away from the show in Boulder, which was displayed live on ESPN.

From Shedeur Sanders to Travis Hunter to returning wide receiver Montana-Lemonious Craig, the Buffs’ stars looked strong throughout.

Below are some of the highlights from Colorado’s 2023 spring game:

Shedeur Sanders looked the part of a star QB

Shedeur Sanders with a frozen rope to Montana Lemonious-Craig 🥶pic.twitter.com/3dU6AO4g4b — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) April 22, 2023

Montana Lemonious-Craig showed out

The Buffs’ leading returning receiver had quite the day at Folsom, which was highlighted by a 98-yard touchdown.

Another look at the TD pass from Shedeur Sanders to Montana Lemonious-Craig. While there’s going to be even more roster overhaul in the next few weeks, MLC is definitely going to play a role on the #CUBuffs in the fall. pic.twitter.com/fIFFArEvvw — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) April 22, 2023

Travis Hunter began the offensive scoring with a TD

For all the talk about how Travis Hunter was learning the offensive playbook, the two-way player getting the first touchdown was confirmation that he should have a big role on both sides of the ball in 2023.

Story continues

Hankerson found the endzone

It wasn’t just an air attack for CU, as sophomore RB Anthony Hankerson found the endzone.

Special teams defense was an X-Factor

Even though the kicking game could’ve done better, the Buffs’ special teams defense did well in getting two blocked kicks, including this one from Jeremiah Brown.

About that sold-out crowd...

Remember when I said that there were over 47,000 at Folsom?

Here’s what a change in culture can bring to a program.

Crazy how much can change in a year! Spring game in 2022 ➡️ spring game in 2023 pic.twitter.com/P7SSJa3WDG — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) April 22, 2023

Of course, the actual season hasn’t started yet, but for the spring game to be sold out is a testament to just how much optimism Sanders and Co. have brought to Boulder.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire