Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: C's set franchise record for home wins to start year

NBC Sports Boston

Full game highlights from the Boston Celtics' 127-120 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the win, Boston improves to 29-8 overall, and a franchise-record to start a season 18-0 at home.

HIGHLIGHTS: C's set franchise record for home wins to start year originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston