HIGHLIGHTS: C's improve to 20-0 at home with win vs. Wemby, Spurs

NBC Sports Boston

Full game highlights from the Boston Celtics' 117-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs. With the win, Boston improves to 32-9 overall and a perfect 20-0 at home to start the season.

