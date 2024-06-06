Highlights from Colts WR Michael Pittman’s minicamp media availability

Prior to the Indianapolis Colts’ first minicamp practice on Tuesday, wide receiver Michael Pittman met with reporters.

Here are the highlights from that conversation. To see the full interview, click here.

– Pittman, who has been out since the first OTA practice two weeks ago after banging knees with a defender, says he is feeling good. He may not be on the practice field, but he is still going through mental reps, strength training, and stretching.

– Pittman on the play where he banged his knee: “It was just a bang-bang play. I wasn’t really thinking much except it kind of hurt a little bit in that moment, but other than that I was fine.”

– Pittman said that before he signed his extension with the Colts that he figured the wide receiver market would keep climbing, given that there were a number of players due for big paydays. “I just got to a place where it was comfortable. I felt like the structure was and we felt like it was a good time to do the deal. I don’t look at other guys and kick myself.” Pittman adds that by signing a three-year deal, he has the benefit of being able to get another contract sooner.

– “No, not at all,” said Pittman when asked if he regretted signing early. “I’m not motivated by money. That doesn’t make me feel like I’ve made it.”

– Pittman on his motivation: “Respect.” Pittman wants to be respected as one of the best at his position.

– Pittman on the competition between Alec Pierce and AD Mitchell: “That just elevates competition, not only in those guys, but me and Josh.” Pittman says that Mitchell is very natural and brings an element the offense didn’t have before. Pittman is also learning from Mitchell as well. “He’s all about football.”

– Pittman on his individual goals: “It always starts Super Bowl, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, then it kind of trickels down from there.

– Pittman on potentially being a team captain: “I think that just comes naturally just with how guys see you around, and going into my fifth year, I think I will have a chance at that. It’s not necessarily something I go into the season like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to be a captain.’ I feel like it’s something that happens organically.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire