Highlights of Colts new WR Anthony Gould

In need of more playmakers around Anthony Richardson, the Colts double-dipped at the wide receiver position, selecting Adonai Mitchell in the second round, and then Oregon State’s Anthony Gould in the fifth round.

Gould ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, and he has experience playing both out wide and in the slot. The 2023 season was Gould’s most productive as he totaled 711 receiving yards at 16.2 yards per catch, with nearly 40 percent of his 44 completions going for at least 15 yards.

Gould can add another vertical threat to the Colts’ offense with his speed but could also do some damage on designed touches, where he gets the ball quickly and in space, allowing his YAC abilities to take over.

The addition of Gould also gives the Colts a dynamic punt return presence as well. On 27 career return attempts at Oregon State, Gould averaged an impressive 15.7 yards per return with two touchdowns.

For a closer look at Gould, here are some of his top highlights:

