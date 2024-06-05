Highlights from Colts WR Alec Pierce’s minicamp media availability

Prior to the Indianapolis Colts’ first minicamp practice on Tuesday, wide receiver Alec Pierce met with reporters.

Here are the highlights from that conversation. To see the full interview, click here.

– Pierce on WR coach Reggie Wayne: “That’s definitely what you want to hear. You want someone to tell you what you’re doing right, what you’re doing wrong because that’s the only way you’re going to get better, hearing ‘okay, this needs to be worked on.’ We definitely all enjoy it, we all appreciate it.”

– Pierce says that he put on about five pounds over the offseason. Last year, Pierce was listed at 211. Pierce says that he put on the weight after talking with Wayne and the front office, wanting to improve his play strength.

– Pierce says it’s been good to be on the practice field and getting those reps with Anthony Richardson. He adds that he wouldn’t have even known that Richardson had surgery with how he’s throwing the ball. “It’s been good to be out here.”

– “I’m super looking forward to it,” said Pierce about minicamp and the upcoming season. “It’s going to be awesome. I’m really excited about the team. I think we’ve got something special.” Pierce also mentions the continuity that they have as well, allowing them to build off of what they did last year.

– Pierce on his first two seasons: “They were definitely different than any type of football I’ve played before.” Pierce says he went through a lot of adversity during his rookie year, and then last year, there were changes with the coaching staff, but it was great to get some wins. “I’ve just got to be more consistent.”

– Pierce on competing with AD Mitchell: “Just work every day. You know, learn from each other. Learn from the other receivers, and just try to become better players–all of us.”

– “It’s my job to go into camp and prove that,” said Pierce on showing that he can be WR3 and the team’s deep threat. “I’ve got to let my work on the field speak for itself.”

– Pierce on Mitchell’s game: “He’s a really explosive player. Really talented young player. He’s definitely a guy that can win one-on-one matchups and make plays down the field.”

– Pierce was asked if he can be more than a deep threat: “For sure, I think there’s a lot more to my game. I just want to have the chance to showcase that and I’m just working every day in practice to earn those reps and show what I can do.”

– Pierce wants to showcase more versatility this season by being asked to do more things, run more routes, and that he can win in different ways. Accomplishing this begins with Pierce showing in practice that he can do those different things and then the coaching staff trusting him to do so in games.

– Pierce on Michael Pittman: “He’s a tremendous leader. He’s definitely the guy we all look up to in the room. He kind of sets the tone. Leads all of us. So he’s been doing a phenomenal job even while not practicing. Being out there just leading the room, making sure everyone is locked in, doing the right thing.”

