Highlights from Colts TE Jelani Woods’ OTA media availability

Following Thursday’s OTA practice, the second of which was open to the media, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods spoke with reporters.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– “Actually, to be honest, I feel better really,” said Woods when asked if he feels like his old self. He adds that he’s starting to know his body well and has built a good routine.

– “Pretty much for me it was just more mental than anything,” said Woods on the challenges of last season. He mentioned missing being on the field with his teammates and putting in the work to get healthy but not being able to get to that point. “Right now, I feel really good.”

– Although Woods wasn’t on the field, he feels like he progressed last season in his understanding of the offense and the game by staying engaged in meetings and asking questions.

– Woods when asked what he’s trying to show Shane Steichen, who is getting his first real look at him on the field: “For me, it’s just being me. I know what I can do. I know how well I can help the offense. I know I can be a pivotal point in the offense, and I’m just trying to show that.” Woods also mentioned needing to earn his spot back.

– Woods said that an emphasis this offseason was on “iso work,” targeting one specific area, quads, hamstrings, etc., and once each area was stronger, he put it all together. He adds that finding the right people to help with treatment was a part of the process as well.

– “Actually, yes,” said Woods when asked if his explosiveness was better. He said he felt a bit limited his rookie year doing certain things, but now he’s getting out of his breaks way faster and feels like he has “more of a receiver dynamic.” Lifting, treatment, and focusing on his craft this offseason all contributed to how Woods is feeling now.

– Throughout last season, Woods stayed around the team, which helped with his spirits as he navigated the injuries. He also mentioned the importance of his parents helping in that regard as well. Woods’ focus was on getting through the injury while finding a solution, and once he did, making sure it doesn’t happen again.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire