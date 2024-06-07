Highlights from Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s minicamp media availability

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson met with reporters following Thursday’s minicamp practice.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from the conversation. To see the full interview, click here.

– Richardson sat out of Thursday’s practice with shoulder soreness. He said he’s “doing good” and has been dealing with soreness since he started throwing. “It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes like, ‘You gotta sit out for a day.’ I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey, so I’m just rocking with them and listening.”

– More from Richardson on his shoulder: “We’re actually surprised there’s only been one day like this. Everything’s been smooth sailing so far, and luckily it was the last day, so we’re not too worried about it.”

– Richardson reassures everyone that everything is fine: “Nothing to worry about. Dealt with this before. Normally, I just ice up and go back at it again, but they said there’s no need to try to rush out there for the last day; we got the season coming up.”

– Richardson said his routine has remained the same with the shoulder soreness. The only difference was taking the rest day on Thursday.

– Richardson says he sped up the rehab process a bit to be sure that he could be on the field during OTAs to get reps with his teammates. He again adds that he’s “all good.”

– “Definitely not,” said Richardson when asked if this was a setback.

– Richardson is appreciative of the praise his teammates have given him during OTAs and minicamp. He adds that it’s not his goal to get that praise, he just shows up to be his best for the team every day.

– “I actually think we did a pretty good job,” said Richardson of the offense’s performance during OTAs. He says that this time last year, they were not at the point that they’re currently at.

– Richardson was asked if he benefitted in any ways from not playing last year: He mentions resting up after what was a long year for him with the pre-draft process, along with learning the playbook and being able to connect with his teammates.

– Richardson says he’ll get together with his receivers during the summer break, calling it a second minicamp to help them get into the groove before training camp.

– “It’s been amazing,” said Richardson of being back with the team for offseason programs. “I’ve been excited since Day 1 just being back on the field.”

Richardson on AD Mitchell: “I’ve seen him do a lot of things I’ve never seen a receiver do.” Richardson adds that Mitchell gets open a lot, and “he has a lot of wiggle to him.”

