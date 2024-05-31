Highlights from Colts OT Bernhard Raimann’s OTA media availability

Following Thursday’s OTA practice, the second of which was open to the media, Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann spoke with reporters.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– Entering Year 3, Raimann said he approaches the game from a different perspective. He mentions that the chemistry is different with the players around him and being comfortable with the speed. Raimann adds that he feels really comfortable and found a home in Indianapolis.

– Raimann speaks to how the continuity up front has helped with his development, along with being able to compete in practice every day against a very good defensive front. The more reps you get, the more comfortable you become.

– Raimann talked about the importance of having teammates, coaches, and family to lean on, in addition to the work he puts in on his own. “If you can’t keep your mentals strong then the physical can’t hold up out on the field.”

– Raimann on Laiatu Latu: “You can just see why he got drafted so high,” said Raimann. “He’s highly skilled. He’s quick. He’s strong, and I think he’s going to make an impact immediately.” Raimann adds that Latu is quick to correct any mistakes.

– “That’s just huge,” said Raimann of playing next to Quenton Nelson. He also mentions Nelson’s communication, consistency, and leadership that he brings to the offense. “That just makes my game that much easier.”

– Raimann on Anthony Richardson: “AR, he was always working. Even last year, he never lost touch with the guys. He was in here, he was working, he was in the training room. He did everything he could to get back.” Raimann adds that Richardson looks “phenomenal.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire