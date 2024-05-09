Highlights from Colts OL Quenton Nelson’s offseason media availability

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson met with the media recently while players take part in offseason programs.

Here are the highlights from Nelson’s availability. To watch the full video, click here.

– “It’s great,” said Nelson about the vibes right now. He adds that it’s been a “much sharper” OTAs because of the continuity and experience gained last season for the team.

– Nelson on Anthony Richardson being back: “He’s everything you want in a quarterback.” Nelson adds that Richardson has been working hard, being a leader, on the details, and that “he’s looking good.”

– Nelson’s offseason routine throughout his career is constantly changing. It begins with him evaluating how the previous season went and then focusing on the key areas he needs to improve upon. There were a few focuses this offseason, but taking care of his body is the biggest priority.

– Nelson on Ryan Kelly: “Ryan’s my brother. He gives everything he can for this organization, and especially his guys on the offensive line.” Nelson adds that Kelly has been a leader since he arrived and someone he looked up to.

– “We had a good year as an offensive line. Guys stepped up,” said Nelson. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano does a good job of making sure everyone knows how important they are to that room–even the backups, who could be just one play away from being in the game. “To have the same line coming back, it’s great. We have stuff that we need to get better at, and we look forward to that challenge every day.”

– Nelson on Sparano: “I love Tony.” Having a coach that believes in you and gives 100 percent every day “that’s huge for you as a player because you want to match that and give the same to him.” Every player has their ‘why,’ and Sparano is “a big part of that why.”

– “They’re going to add to our room and fit in really well,” said Nelson about Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves. Nelson adds that he has texted both rookies, along with pointing out that Blake Freeland was relied on heavily as a rookie last season. “They mean a lot to our group and it’s great to have some youth in there.”

