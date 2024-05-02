Highlights from Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter’s offseason program media availability

On Wednesday, Colts’ offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter met with reporters for his offseason media availability. Cooter discussed a variety of topics, including Anthony Richardson, Adonai Mitchell, and Josh Downs.

In case you missed it, here arethe highlights from what Cooter had to say. To watch the full press conference, click here.

– Cooter starts by saying that it’s been good to get rolling with Anthony Richardson back on the field during this portion of offseason programs. He adds that Richardson’s energy has been good.

– Adonai Mitchell is “dynamic.” He gets open and does so against a variety of coverages. He was put in positions to win one-on-ones, and he won a bunch of them. A great ability to separate, run a number of different routes, and make a lot of big plays.

– In route running, being able to change direction at the top of the route is key and that is a different trait to have than just pure speed. Mitchell has “shown the propensity to do some of that.” Cooter adds that Mitchell’s got some cool things he’s put on tape.

– Cooter talks about how nice it is to have continuity both on the roster and with the coaching staff. It allows them to really hone in on refining the details rather than installing a new offense like last offseason.

– With Josh Downs entering Year 2, Cooter says that the better the slot receiver, in particular, can understand where his teammates are supposed to be and how the defense is defending them, the more he will be able to attack the open parts of the field, knowing where those soft spots are going to be.

– Richardson had a year with a lot of “exciting plays,” said Cooter when what he saw on film from him as a thrower. Richardson can stress the defense in a lot of ways with his ability to get the ball to all parts of the field. Not every throw is going to be an “A+,” says Cooter. There’s technique that they are refining. He learned a lot that first year.

– Richardson has done a great job of diving into the offense in Year 2. Cooter adds that he has a great feel for the game. He references a play last season where he was able to find Downs in an open part of the field because the defense forgot about him. Cooter says that they didn’t teach or draw it up that way, but Richardson just knew.

– Mitchell and Alec Pierce have different strengths but ways to complement each other as well. Each of the receivers will have the opportunity to compete and they’ll do what’s best for the Colts.

– Cooter spent a lot of time with Mitchell at the Texas Pro Day. Mitchell was really into it. Very impressive on the field and Cooter spent some time with him in the meeting room going over film with Mitchell breaking down his decision-making on specific plays. “We left there thinking highly of him.”

– You hear about key stats like turnovers, but generating explosive plays is right up there, says Cooter. Explosive plays lead to points. The Colts’ big play ability starts in the backfield with Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire