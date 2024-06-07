Highlights from Colts DE Laiatu Latu’s minicamp media availability

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu met with reporters following Thursday’s minicamp practice.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from the conversation. To see the full interview, click here.

– Latu was asked where he can improve right now: He mentions knowing his counters off of his finesse pass rush moves, knowing how to read blocks, and applying what he’s leaned in the meeting room onto the practice field in certain situations.

– As part of the adjustment to the NFL level, Latu mentions there are times when his pass rush moves feel crisp, but the offensive tackle still has ahold of him. Latu says he’s figuring out ways to use his or the blocker’s momentum to help get their hands off of him. He’s been watching a lot of film to learn how to beat the tackles.

– Latu says he has his whole schedule built out for the upcoming break, working on his pass rush moves and strength and conditioning. “Just trying to be the best I can come training camp.”

– Latu could notice a big shift going from rookie minicamp to OTAs and minicamp with the veterans. He mentions not only the improved play but the work ethic of the veterans as well.

– Latu mentions how valuable it’s been to work with and train with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Samson Ebukam.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire