Highlights from Colts DE Kwity Paye’s offseason media availability

– “To me, just been more motivation,” said Paye about the Colts picking up his fifth-year option. Paye adds that the Colts are giving him more opportunities to add to the team and contribute to winning. “For me, I’m going to hit the ground running again and go into the offseason just keep stacking what I’ve been doing these past couple of years.”

– Paye and Laiatu Latu trained in the offseason at the same facility. “I would see him every now and then and be like, man, this guy could really be my teammate,” said Paye. He adds that they would occasionally speak and would feed off each other during the training sessions. “Man, if this guy came to play with us, it would be crazy.”

– Paye on Latu’s skill set: “I would say he’s real slippery. He gets on and off blocks real easy. He can bend the corner, turn the edge, and really just manipulating the O-line. His counters, his spins, and everything like that. Just watching his film, it’s crazy.”

– Paye on where he can improve in 2024: “Just improving my numbers any way I can in every aspect of my game.” Paye adds that anything he can do to help close out games and win is at the top of his list.

– Paye’s first impression of new DL coach Charlie Partridge: “A guy that knows a lot. He’s ecstatic to be here. He’s going to give everything that he has to this D-line room. He’s not going to leave anyone behind, man.” And like Grover Stewart, Paye mentioned the energy Partridge brings each day.

– “I think it’ll just be a big problem for other teams,” said Paye about the Colts’ defensive front. He adds that teams like the Chiefs, 49ers, and Eagles have a second D-line that could be a first D-line because of the depth they have, and that’s what the Colts are building towards.

– More depth up front could mean more individual production with players being more fresh because the rotation is so deep.

– Importance of continuity along the defensive front: “Just rushing with those guys is great because they’re real smart rushers, and they’re real smart football players.” Paye notes the communication aspect between the defensive ends and defensive tackles as being a key part to their success.

– Paye says that where he’s seen the most growth in his career is finding ways to improve any way that he can through watching more film and being critical of himself. “I just go into the offseason trying to improve, and I’ve been doing a good job of that. So I’m just trying to keep stacking.”

– How do you go from being close to making a sack to finishing: “For me, really just finishing all my moves. Even in the walk throughs, just really practicing flipping and finishing and making sure I’m taking note of everything throughout the game.” Paye adds that in-game if moves aren’t working, being able to adjust.

