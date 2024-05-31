Highlights from Colts S Julian Blackmon’s OTA media availability

Following Thursday’s OTA practice, the second of which was open to the media, Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon spoke with reporters.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– Blackmon speaks to the continuity on the defensive side of the ball, both with the players and coaching staff will be key in improved play this season. “It’s going to allow us to make a lot more plays.”

– Blackmon on Nick Cross’ growth: “I would say verbally and just understanding football as a whole.” Blackmon adds that he’s at the point where he’s understanding everything, and “he’s doing a really great job.”

– Blackmon on the young cornerbacks: “Those guys are very talented. I’m not really worried about the corners. If I see them in press, I don’t have to worry about them. They’re just competitors.”

– As far as what’s next for Blackmon, he mentions consistency and trying to continue growing as much as he can. “For me, the next thing is just understanding what else I can do. What more can I do, and where can I put myself in better situations to make even more plays.”

– “I’m so excited,” said Blackmon on being back with the Colts. “I love this organization. I love this community. I love the guys.”

– When asked about JuJu Brents, Blackmon speaks to the importance of him being healthy and able to practice during OTAs, which helps lay the foundation going into training camp. “He can only go up from here as long as he takes those steps that he needs to.”

– Blackmon said he really started to notice last offseason that he was one of the veterans on the defense when younger players started asking him a lot of questions. “I’m glad that they can come to me and trust me.” He adds that his leadership style is by example.

– Shane Steichen mentioned that Blackmon is like the quarterback of the defense, and with that, an emphasis for Blackmon over this last year has been on being more vocal and making sure he’s communicating: “I think that’s just the next step you have to take in order to be a leader on a team. I think it’s being more vocal, being vulnerable, and just being willing to take that step.” Blackmon adds that the other defensive backs told him that they respect that he speaks up and that it helps them. “Everybody’s better when everybody’s talking and knowing what they’re doing.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire