Highlights from Colts’ joint practice with Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts visited the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices Tuesday ahead of the preseason finale, which takes place Thursday night.

Despite this being the first time these two teams got together during the preseason, the practice was intense and physical. It even got to the point where two brawls took place and the head coaches decided to end practice a bit early.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from the joint practice between the Colts and Eagles:

Anthony Richardson getting loose

Anthony Richardson getting loose before #Colts and Eagles joint practice. pic.twitter.com/FCi4VbjONs — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

Mo Alie-Cox returns

Mo Alie-Cox, out for the last couple weeks, is in uniform today and looks to be practicing. #Colts — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

Jonathan Taylor present

A lot of love for Shane Steichen

Nick Sirianni speaking before practice. Says of Shane Steichen, "a good friend" — Saw him last night as the staffs came together to go over practice pic.twitter.com/eIhgE0L7O2 — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023

Isaiah McKenzie limps off

Isaiah McKenzie limping off the field after going going down in 1 on 1s with Eagle DBs. Had been grasping his right knee and clearly upset. #Colts pic.twitter.com/tTbPodJrS6 — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

McKenzie returning

It appears Isaiah McKenzie has rejoined practice. #Colts — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

Marvin Harrison in the house

JT chatting with Colts legend Marvin Harrison pic.twitter.com/RZ1DsSgdbQ — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023

Shaq Leonard not practicing

Shaquille Leonard (brain injury) is not practicing today. I haven’t seen him here at practice yet either. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

TE room getting healthier

Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Drew Ogletree (shoulder) are back today, but Jelani Woods (hamstring) is still out. The TE room is getting some help again. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Ryan Kelly back

Ryan Kelly (foot) is back practicing today. Will Fries (calf) is still out. Interested to see how the Colts interior OL can handle Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis today. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

DeForest Buckner returns

Colts getting back DT DeForest Buckner, C Ryan Kelly, TE Mo Alie-Cox, and TE Drew Ogletree today for joint practice with the Eagles. Good to see all of those guys back on the field. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 22, 2023

Here’s Alec Pierce beating James Bradberry on a go ball in 1-on-1’s. pic.twitter.com/XogvFHlJU4 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Colts interior OL struggles vs Eagles front

The Colts’ attempts to block Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are going about how you would imagine. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Practice gets testy

FIGHT! Looked like Barnett might have hit Richardson to get the ball out. Colts didn’t like it Barnett gets into a fight, tons of #Eagles run over, including Jalen Carter, who had to be held back Practice getting feisty — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 22, 2023

Another fight!

Fight. Zaire Franklin made a hit in 11 on 11 and the Eagles did not take kindly to it. Big scrum #Colts — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023

The brawl ends practice

Practice is over after the brawl. — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire