Highlights from Colts’ joint practice with Eagles

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts visited the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices Tuesday ahead of the preseason finale, which takes place Thursday night.

Despite this being the first time these two teams got together during the preseason, the practice was intense and physical. It even got to the point where two brawls took place and the head coaches decided to end practice a bit early.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from the joint practice between the Colts and Eagles:

Anthony Richardson getting loose

Mo Alie-Cox returns

Jonathan Taylor present

A lot of love for Shane Steichen

Isaiah McKenzie limps off

McKenzie returning

Marvin Harrison in the house

Shaq Leonard not practicing

TE room getting healthier

Ryan Kelly back

DeForest Buckner returns

Alec Pierce beats James Bradberry

Colts interior OL struggles vs Eagles front

Practice gets testy

Another fight!

The brawl ends practice

