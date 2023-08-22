Highlights from Colts’ joint practice with Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts visited the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices Tuesday ahead of the preseason finale, which takes place Thursday night.
Despite this being the first time these two teams got together during the preseason, the practice was intense and physical. It even got to the point where two brawls took place and the head coaches decided to end practice a bit early.
Here are the news, notes and highlights from the joint practice between the Colts and Eagles:
Anthony Richardson getting loose
Anthony Richardson getting loose before #Colts and Eagles joint practice. pic.twitter.com/FCi4VbjONs
— Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023
Mo Alie-Cox returns
Mo Alie-Cox, out for the last couple weeks, is in uniform today and looks to be practicing. #Colts
— Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023
Jonathan Taylor present
Proof of Jonathan Taylor #Colts pic.twitter.com/wN6iES88Rs
— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023
A lot of love for Shane Steichen
Nick Sirianni speaking before practice. Says of Shane Steichen, "a good friend" — Saw him last night as the staffs came together to go over practice pic.twitter.com/eIhgE0L7O2
— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023
Isaiah McKenzie limps off
Isaiah McKenzie limping off the field after going going down in 1 on 1s with Eagle DBs. Had been grasping his right knee and clearly upset. #Colts pic.twitter.com/tTbPodJrS6
— Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023
McKenzie returning
It appears Isaiah McKenzie has rejoined practice. #Colts
— Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023
Marvin Harrison in the house
JT chatting with Colts legend Marvin Harrison pic.twitter.com/RZ1DsSgdbQ
— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023
Shaq Leonard not practicing
Shaquille Leonard (brain injury) is not practicing today. I haven’t seen him here at practice yet either.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
TE room getting healthier
Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Drew Ogletree (shoulder) are back today, but Jelani Woods (hamstring) is still out.
The TE room is getting some help again.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
Ryan Kelly back
Ryan Kelly (foot) is back practicing today. Will Fries (calf) is still out.
Interested to see how the Colts interior OL can handle Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis today.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
DeForest Buckner returns
Colts getting back DT DeForest Buckner, C Ryan Kelly, TE Mo Alie-Cox, and TE Drew Ogletree today for joint practice with the Eagles. Good to see all of those guys back on the field.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 22, 2023
Alec Pierce beats James Bradberry
Here’s Alec Pierce beating James Bradberry on a go ball in 1-on-1’s. pic.twitter.com/XogvFHlJU4
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
Colts interior OL struggles vs Eagles front
The Colts’ attempts to block Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are going about how you would imagine.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
Practice gets testy
FIGHT!
Looked like Barnett might have hit Richardson to get the ball out. Colts didn’t like it
Barnett gets into a fight, tons of #Eagles run over, including Jalen Carter, who had to be held back
Practice getting feisty
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 22, 2023
Another fight!
Fight. Zaire Franklin made a hit in 11 on 11 and the Eagles did not take kindly to it. Big scrum #Colts
— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023
The brawl ends practice
Practice is over after the brawl.
— Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023