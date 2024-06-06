Highlights from Colts HC Shane Steichen’s 2nd minicamp media availability

For the second time during the Indianapolis Colts’ three-day minicamp, head coach Shane Steichen spoke with reporters.

– Steichen opens the press conference by saying, “It was a great camp. Guys flew around these last three days.” He adds that he really likes where the team is at heading into training camp.

– Steichen on Anthony Richardson missing practice: “Rest assured, if we played on Sunday, he’d be starting. He just had some soreness in his arm, so we’re just precautionary reasons we held him out today.”

– More on Richardson: Steichen says the soreness started during Wednesday’s practice. They’re going to keep monitoring everything and if he feels soreness like he did on Thursday, the team is going to hold Richardson out. Steichen adds that Richardson will have a plan while he’s away to have him ready to roll for training camp.

– Steichen says that Richardson is a competitor and wanted to be on the practice field, but the team has to do what’s best for them and Richardson, so they held him out.

– “I thought all the positions competed their tails off,” said Steichen.

– Steichen was asked what he’s seen from the team during OTAs and what’s stood out to him is the communication and the chemistry they have with so much continuity from the 2023 season to now.

– Steichen on Alec Pierce missing practice: “He had his foot stepped on last week. So again, just a precautionary reason holding him out.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire