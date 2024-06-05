Highlights from Colts HC Shane Steichen’s minicamp media availability

Prior to the Indianapolis Colts’ first minicamp practice on Tuesday, head coach Shane Steichen met with reporters.

Here are the highlights from that conversation. To see the full interview, click here.

– Steichen opens the press conference by announcing that safety Daniel Scott tore his Achilles and will be out for the season: “To have that happen to him again, it’s a tough break. You never want it to happen in back-to-back years, but you’ve seen guys who’ve had injuries throughout their careers, major injuries, it’s a bump in the road.”

– “We’re always looking at stuff. We’re always looking,” said Steichen when asked about adding to the safety position.

– These three days of minicamp are big for setting the tempo heading into training camp said Steichen. “We’re about communication, right now, energy, tempo, competing, and then really finishing strong.”

– As far as Steichen knows, Anthony Richardson weighs the same as he did last year.

– Steichen on being in his second season: “It’s great.” He adds that he’s excited and grateful to be a part of the organization.

– Richardson will have a detailed plan in place for when the team breaks following minicamp. “He’ll have a good plan heading into the summer break and then coming into training camp, for sure.”

– Message to the team when they leave minicamp: “It’s smart. Take a little time away. Relax the minds. But comeback ready to roll.” Steichen adds that when they return, they make sure their minds and bodies are training camp-ready.

– “It’s real exciting,” said Steichen of having Richardson back. He also notes his energy, the way he attacked his rehab and his interactions in meetings and with teammates.

– Steichen on what he wants to see from Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas: “Just growth, really, more than anything. Just getting better every day.” He also mentions the importance of communication and the continuity with this being the third year in Gus Bradley’s system.

– Steichen’s message to Scott: “Really, just hang in there. He’s a pro now. When he got hurt last year, he was at every practice, he had the script in his hand, he was taking mental reps, and then he was doing a hell of a job out here in OTAs.”

– Michael Pittman will be held out of minicamp this week just for precautionary reasons to get him ready for training camp after he banged his knee two weeks ago.

– Steichen was asked about what he likes about the cornerback room, he notes the length, vision and ability to play press coverage that Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Dallis Flowers all have. “I love those guys. It’s a good room.” He’s excited about the competition that will take place.

– Steichen was asked about the report from Adam Schefter that said the Colts called the Vikings about trading for Justin Jefferson: “He’s a good player. There’s probably 31 other teams that tried to trade for Justin Jefferson. But I’ve got no comment on that.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire