Highlights of Colts fifth-round pick DB Jaylin Simpson

After initially trading back from pick 155 to 164 and accumulating a sixth-round selection in the process, the Colts used their third pick in the fifth round on Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson.

Simpson is another versatile defender added to the Colts’ defense. Although listed as safety, 915 of Simpson’s 1,976 college snaps came as a boundary cornerback, with another 309 coming from the slot.

Simpson measures in at 6-0 – 179 pounds and is a very good athlete, running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, along with having impressive vertical and broad jump athletic testing numbers. He showcased very good ball production his final two seasons, coming away with six interceptions and seven pass breakups.

For the Colts, Simpson will play cornerback, adding some needed competition to that position group.

“I just like playing against the best of the best,” Simpson said via Colts.com. “In college, especially with SEC teams, you kind of play against smaller league teams before you get to SEC play. I personally didn’t like that. I wanted the big games, the Georgias, the LSUs, the Alabamas. That’s when the stars come out, the big plays, the big moments and you really get to see who rises to the light. I feel like I always did.”

For more on what Simpson can bring to the Colts’ secondary, here are some of his top highlights from his time at Auburn:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire