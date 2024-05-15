Highlights from Colts DT Grover Stewart’s offseason media availability

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart spoke with the media on Tuesday as part of the offseason program availability.

Here are the highlights from Stewart’s availability. To watch the full video, click here.

– Stewart on what’s next in his development: “I just want to be an elite player.” Stewart adds that while he’s been labeled as one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL, he wants to get to the next level by showing that he can get after the quarterback as well, specifically “getting more sacks.”

– Stewart says that to get more sacks, he has to take more advantage of the opportunities he has when he’s on the field.

– Stewart on Laiatu Latu: “Been around that guy, he’s a great guy.” Adding him to the defensive front will help with the depth and getting after the quarterback.

– Stewart mentions that Latu’s work ethic, leverage, and footwork are aspects of his game that stand out.

– “It says a lot. They really love us here,” said Stewart on him and DeForest Buckner getting new deals this offseason. “It means a lot to me to be here.”

– What can Stewart and Buckner do together over the next few years? “Just dominate, man.”

– Stewart on new DL coach Charlie Partridge: “He’s a great guy. He’s got a lot of energy, man” Stewart adds that he’s big on the details. When Stewart first met Partridge he told him, “just push me.”

– “The Colts defensive line, we’ve been doing some incredible things, putting up good numbers, and shoot man, we control the game,” said Stewart.

– Buckner scored a touchdown last season, and Stewart was asked about him getting an opportunity: “I gotta get something, man. I’m going to get one though,” he laughed.

– How does Stewart define being an elite player: “It’s just like a goal for me. Like the more sacks I get, I’ll be happy. Of course, if I do have more sacks and be an elite run-stopper, that’s Pro Bowl. It’s a goal on top of a goal.”

