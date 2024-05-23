Highlights from Colts CB JuJu Brents’ OTA media availability

Following Wednesday’s OTA practice, Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents spoke with the media.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– Last offseason, Brents missed OTAs due to wrist surgery he had after the 2023 NFL combine. This is his first time in the NFL being able to have a full offseason to work.

– “It’s big,” said Brents about being healthy. Brents adds that he felt behind last year during training camp because he didn’t have the banked reps from offseason programs.

– While injured last offseason, Brents was still diving into the playbook but says getting the on-field reps is what was missing.

– Heading into Year 2, Brents said he leaned on Kenny Moore, specifically, how he goes about the day-to-day, takes care of his body, and watches film. Brents also went outside of his position group for advice, talking with DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson.

– “We always competing,” said Brents about the cornerback room. That’s no different than last offseason. “When it’s your time, just go out there and compete to the best of your ability.”

– The way last season ended lit a fire under Brents after working back from injury but not being able to finish the season healthy. “Just making sure I’m on top of my game off the field so I can just be out there and be available for the team.”

– Brents says he’s focused on his diet and being very “intentional” with everything he does this offseason to make sure he stays healthy.

– Brents feels like he was getting comfortable last season with the defense and what opposing offenses were doing. This offseason, building upon that with reps in OTAs will be “vital.” Brents adds that he’s approaching each practice like it’s a game.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire