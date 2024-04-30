Highlights of Colts 6th-round CB selection Micah Abraham

In the sixth round of the NFL Draft, the Colts provided some added competition to the cornerback position by selecting Micah Abraham out of Marshall.

Compared to many of the previous cornerback selections that we’ve seen GM Chris Ballard make, Abraham would be considered undersized at 5-9 – 185 pounds.

He also posted a Relative Athletic Score of 3.70, well below the typical 9.0 threshold that Ballard has stuck to in the past few drafts. However, Abraham did run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, and as Zach Hicks of Horseshoe Huddle pointed out, Abraham moves much better on film than what his athletic testing would suggest.

Abraham is a very experienced player from his time at Marshall, with over 3,200 career snaps, the majority of which came on the boundary.

During his five-year career, he allowed a completion rate of only 49 percent and had terrific on-ball production – something the Colts need more of – totaling 55 pass deflections and 12 interceptions, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

The addition of Abraham hopefully helps elevate the floor of the Colts’ cornerback position, a unit that, at the moment, does have some unknowns entering the 2024 season. As Ballard said in his pre-draft press conference, while this was a young group in 2023, they are no longer rookies, and improved play is expected.

For a closer look at what Abraham can bring to the Colts, here are some of his top highlights from his time at Marshall:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire