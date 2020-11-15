Highlights: Colorado survives late charge by Stanford to win 35-32 and improve to 2-0

Colorado football survived a late scare from Stanford, to ensure a 35-32 victory in Stanford on Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Sam Noyer led the day with four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing). Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, scored his first career touchdown on a 34-yard score for the Buffs. The Cardinal showed life late, outscoring the Buffs 16-7 in the final quarter, but the comeback effort came up just short.

