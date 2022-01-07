Highlights: Colorado men’s basketball extends winning streak with 83-78 victory over Washington State
Colorado men's basketball defeats Washington State by a final score of 83-78 on Thursday, Jan. 6 in Boulder. Evan Battey's team-high 20 points lift the Buffs to a perfect 11-0 all-time record at home versus the Cougars. Colorado improves to 10-3 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play, while WSU falls to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.