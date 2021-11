CBSTV Videos

Winners of the Soap Hub Awards for Favorite Actress join and discuss why fans resonated with each of their characters and storylines on "The Talk." Laura Wright from "General Hospital" reflects on her character, Carly Corinthos. "Taking over the five families was pretty awesome. I think the fans really, really enjoyed that. I got to walk into a mob meeting and sit at the head of the table. So that was pretty fun." "Days of Our Lives" star Victoria Konefal who plays Ciara Brady says, "Her love story is kind of resembling the Romeo and Juliet dynamic. It's the forbidden love...that shouldn't be together but find their way to each other every time. I think that resonates with them (fans), especially in the recent storyline." "I think Steffy's been through a lot and she just keeps getting back up, no matter the obstacle," shares "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood who plays Steffy Forrester. "I think she's a strong businesswomen, lucky in love and she is a strong lioness when it comes to her children and her family."