Highlights: Colorado football surges in fourth quarter but falls to Air Force in overtime

Colorado overcomes a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime for the second consecutive week, but Air Force stops the Buffs' offense to collect a 30-23 win. The loss snaps CU's eight-game winning streak against non-conference foes. Laviska Shenault Jr. caught 124 yards and accounted for two CU touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Mikial Onu highlighted CU's defense efforts with 11 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

