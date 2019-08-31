Highlights: Colorado football runs away with a victory over rival Colorado State in Mel Tucker's debut with the Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes took down rival Colorado State with a 52-31 win in the season opener on Friday night. The Buffs snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season as running back Alex Fontenot finished with career-highs in rushing yards (125), touchdowns (3) and carries (19). Quarterback Steven Montez threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns to improve to 3-0 all-time against CSU. Laviska Shenault Jr. ended the night with three receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.

