Highlights: Colorado football overcomes 17-point deficit, knocks off No. 25 Nebraska in overtime

Colorado rallies from 17 points down in the third quarter to upset No. 25 Nebraska by a 34-31 final on Saturday in Boulder. The Buffs posted 24 points in the fourth quarter alone -- tying a CU single-game record. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez had his 11th 300-plus yard passing game of his career by finishing with 375 yards and two touchdowns. Colorado also knocked off Nebraska in 2018 to take the home-and-home series sweep.

