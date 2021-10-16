Highlights: Colorado football blanks Arizona 34-0 for first Pac-12 win
Colorado football snapped a four-game losing streak with a 34-0 win over Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Boulder, Colorado. Buffaloes freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis threw for two touchdowns and a career-high 248 yards. CU returned a blocked punt and an interception for a touchdown. Colorado improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Arizona fell to 0-6 and 0-3, respectively.