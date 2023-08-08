Highlights from Colorado’s first few fall camp practices of the Coach Prime era
The early returns from Colorado football’s first week-plus of fall camp practices have been encouraging. Coaches are reporting that position battles remain highly competitive while the Buffs’ new culture under first-year leader Deion Sanders is continuing to take shape on and off the field.
Based on what we’ve seen and heard, standout players include Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter (of course), Kavosiey Smoke, Charlie Offerdahl, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Demouy Kennedy.
With a hat tip to Well Off Media, Thee Pregame Show and Reach The People Media, below are some of the best highlights so far from Colorado’s first fall camp of the Coach Prime era:
Shedeur Sanders showing off his pinpoint accuracy
Shedeur Sanders taking SHOTS in Colorado’s first camp practice 😳
Sanders recently spent time this off-season training with names like Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton.
Sanders was recently placed on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s “most… pic.twitter.com/IQPdE2Dje6
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2023
True freshman Cormani McClain locking things down at corner
5⭐️ CB Cormani McClain looks solid during his reps ! #WeComing #SkoBuffs 🦬https://t.co/jnMY3dyNSf pic.twitter.com/p5iSiaAdFN
— We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) August 4, 2023
Javon Antonio refusing to go down
🦬You best not come in that mug half stepping with Javon Antonio @7asavage 😤😭 he will make you pay!
Colorado Football is 4DAWGSONLY
Full video: https://t.co/BqUULtcJRP#SkoBuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/TImBzQd6tG
— NoSkoZone (@noskozone) August 5, 2023
Travis Hunter catching everything that's thrown to him
Somebody come look at this 🤯@shedeursanders | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/K7gE9MiVIo
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 5, 2023
True freshman Omarion Miller leaping for the TD grab
He. Is. Different. 😳@omarionmiller19 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/htsE9GIXqI
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 5, 2023
Kavosiey Smoke breaks through the line
Where there’s Smoke, there’s fire 🔥 @_KS20_ | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/ntJ2VYv2WP
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 6, 2023
Travis Hunter comes down with an interception
This guy is gonna be a problem this year 👀#GoBuffs | @TravisHunterJr pic.twitter.com/7PgT8Qlcrg
— Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) August 6, 2023
Amari McNeill intercepting a dump off
.@amarimcneill_ caught ‘em lackin’ 😬 pic.twitter.com/IGdESIH2vV
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 8, 2023
Coach Prime working with the cornerbacks
Coach Prime doing some coaching with the Cornerbacks ! #WeComing #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/ZcqHdLHtnC
— We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) August 5, 2023
