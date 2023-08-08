Highlights from Colorado’s first few fall camp practices of the Coach Prime era

The early returns from Colorado football’s first week-plus of fall camp practices have been encouraging. Coaches are reporting that position battles remain highly competitive while the Buffs’ new culture under first-year leader Deion Sanders is continuing to take shape on and off the field.

Based on what we’ve seen and heard, standout players include Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter (of course), Kavosiey Smoke, Charlie Offerdahl, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Demouy Kennedy.

With a hat tip to Well Off Media, Thee Pregame Show and Reach The People Media, below are some of the best highlights so far from Colorado’s first fall camp of the Coach Prime era:

Shedeur Sanders showing off his pinpoint accuracy

Shedeur Sanders taking SHOTS in Colorado’s first camp practice 😳 Sanders recently spent time this off-season training with names like Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton. Sanders was recently placed on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s “most… pic.twitter.com/IQPdE2Dje6 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2023

True freshman Cormani McClain locking things down at corner

Javon Antonio refusing to go down

🦬You best not come in that mug half stepping with Javon Antonio @7asavage 😤😭 he will make you pay!

Colorado Football is 4DAWGSONLY Full video: https://t.co/BqUULtcJRP#SkoBuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/TImBzQd6tG — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) August 5, 2023

Travis Hunter catching everything that's thrown to him

True freshman Omarion Miller leaping for the TD grab

Kavosiey Smoke breaks through the line

Travis Hunter comes down with an interception

Amari McNeill intercepting a dump off

Coach Prime working with the cornerbacks

Further reading

