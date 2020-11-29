Highlights: Colorado defeats San Diego State, 20-10, to improve to a perfect 3-0

Colorado football took a 20-10 victory over visiting San Diego State on Saturday evening in Boulder. The win stretched Colorado's undefeated start to the season to a perfect 3-0. A punishing defense led the charge for the Buffs, with San Diego State's offense only able to muster a single field goal. The Aztec's lone touchdown came on a returned interception. Quarterback Sam Noyer (138 passing yards, one touchdown) and running back Jarek Broussard (124 yards on 34 carries) did enough on offense to earn the win in a rare 2020 non-conference matchup.