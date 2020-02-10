Highlights: CJ Elleby's 34 points power Washington State men's basketball to 79-67 win over Washington

Washington State men's basketball defeated Washington 79-67 Sunday night in Pullman, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Huskies. CJ Elleby had a career-high 34 points in the effort for the Cougars, marking the most points by a WSU student-athlete in an Apple Cup game since 2011, when Klay Thompson scored 43 points. Washington has now lost its last six games, while Washington State secured its most wins (14) in a single season since the 2011-12 campaign.

