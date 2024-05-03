Highlights of new Chargers WR D.J. Chark
The Chargers continued building the wide receiver room by agreeing to terms with D.J. Chark.
To get excited about what Chark is going to bring to the table, check out these highlights:
Vintage DJ Chark activated @djchark82 pic.twitter.com/yr1j2CIN5W
— Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) May 3, 2024
DJ Chark is that veteran deep ball threat pic.twitter.com/I51uMi11tV
— Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) May 3, 2024
Expect big things from Herbert and Chark 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TxKhsWFl3m
— King of Boltz ⚡️ (@KingofBoltz) May 3, 2024