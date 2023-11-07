Highlights: Chargers force back-to-back fumbles vs. Jets

The Chargers’ defense is dominating the Jets, forcing two consecutive fumbles.

On the first, Garrett Wilson was met by Alohi Gilman, who punched the ball out. Derwin James made a sliding recovery out of bounds at the 35 to give LA their first takeaway of the game.

On the second one, New York faced a third and three from the Chargers 42-yard line. Zach Wilson dropped back to pass and hung in a rapidly collapsing pocket looking for options to convert a first down. Before he could find one, Joey Bosa swiped at Wilson’s right arm through his matchup, dislodging the ball.

It took a perfect bounce away from the pocket, leaving Bosa free to disengage and fall on the ball.

