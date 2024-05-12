Highlights of new Chargers EDGE Bud Dupree
The Chargers improved the edge defender room with the signing of veteran Bud Dupree.
To get excited about what Dupree is going to bring to the table, check out these highlights:
Fantastic two-play sequence from Bud Dupree man. Big TFL with a great get off previous play, then speed > power to rip conversion on his sack. He was active early and often
— Damski 🫶🏽 (@Damski32) December 4, 2023
Bud Dupree Sack! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/lYAiCenzT7
— That Blitz Guy (@ThatBlitzGuy) November 16, 2020
Bud Dupree Sack! Digging Graves! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1m1SPBvx88
— That Blitz Guy (@ThatBlitzGuy) October 18, 2020
Bud Dupree (@Bud_Dupree) goes speed to power & walks his blocker back into Josh Allen! #passrush #titans pic.twitter.com/j9o6dePXyA
— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 20, 2022
Fumble! And the @steelers recover! @bud_dupree
📺: #PITvsBAL on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VpbDsNEjOj pic.twitter.com/bhPYY3yU6f
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020
#NFLCats x @Bud_Dupree sack in #NFL Week 7.@Titans at Texans Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/0SP4prY4S2
— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 27, 2022
Strip sack for @Bud_Dupree 😈
📺: Watch #KCvsTEN on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/x0Ye6bFfnw
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 24, 2021
Sack Attack ⚔️ @Bud_Dupree
📺: Watch #CINvsTEN on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TfsdW3H6My
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 23, 2022