HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics lose heartbreaker to Thunder, 123-127

The Celtics made fourth quarter run to make it competitive, but they couldn't close it out in the end. Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and Jayson Tatum had 30, but that wasn't enough for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 36.

