Advertisement

Highlights from Celtics championship parade: Tatum takes shot at Miami

NBC Sports
·2 min read
2024 Boston Celtics Championship Parade
2024 Boston Celtics Championship Parade

It was a party in Boston.

The streets were filled with Celtics faithful cheering on the team during a championship parade — the first one in 16 years — with Duck Boats rolling through the heart of the city. And there were plenty of memorable moments — like Jayson Tatum taking a dig at Miami during pre-parade interviews.

Here are some other highlights from the ride.

Jaylen Brown kept his receipts and wore a "state your sources" shirt.