Highlights from Celtics championship parade: Tatum takes shot at Miami
It was a party in Boston.
The streets were filled with Celtics faithful cheering on the team during a championship parade — the first one in 16 years — with Duck Boats rolling through the heart of the city. And there were plenty of memorable moments — like Jayson Tatum taking a dig at Miami during pre-parade interviews.
Jayson Tatum trolls Miami before the parade pic.twitter.com/RFtlL88T6L
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Here are some other highlights from the ride.
LET THE PARADE BEGIN! @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/Iwl2ehsMMY
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Mazzulla's son is breaking it DOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6eWTnSQrXt
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Sam Hauser taking off his shirt
Now it's a party pic.twitter.com/Pd8hZqAUnf
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Derrick White is a man for the fans
He's tossing beers off his duck boat pic.twitter.com/IniHWXUVDO
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Jaylen Brown kept his receipts and wore a "state your sources" shirt.
Fans going CRAZY for @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/vnfBSYRvVZ
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Paul Pierce is living it up pic.twitter.com/voSpgYdbjs
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024