Another shorthanded night for the Celtics, but it didn't matter as they defeated the Chicago Bulls 124-113. It was a team effort, but Jayson Tatum led the way with 26 points. Al Horford and Sam Hauser lit it up from 3, both scoring 23 points.

HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics down Bulls 124-113 on 2nd night of back-to-back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston