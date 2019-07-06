Highlights from the Celtics' 96-82 win over the 76ers in Summer League opener
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 96, Sixers 82
IN BRIEF: Grant Williams, Rob Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tacko Fall all showed out in a win in the Celtics' Summer League opener against the Sixers Saturday.
CELTICS RECORD: 1-0
HIGHLIGHTS:
SOFT TOUCH FROM GRANT WILLIAMS
This is going to be fun pic.twitter.com/ZENHe4nQVm
— Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) July 6, 2019
TACKO FALL SWATS THE FIRST OF MANY(?)
TACKO BLOCKO
(ok that's out of our system now) pic.twitter.com/UDrVKuO2dl
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 6, 2019
WATERS OFF THE GLASS TO WILLIAMS
AAAAAAHHH pic.twitter.com/SMcW9mp1kD
— Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) July 6, 2019
EDWARDS LIGHTING IT UP
The Celtics are gonna like Carsen Edwards. pic.twitter.com/uEitW578K9
— Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) July 6, 2019
TIME. LORD.
🕰️👑 pic.twitter.com/F7hUy70s0w
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 6, 2019
3-BALL, CORNER POCKET FOR GRANT
GW👌 pic.twitter.com/Hmo3wVCNY3
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 6, 2019
UP NEXT:
vs Cavaliers, Monday, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
vs Nuggets, Tuesday, 8:00 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
