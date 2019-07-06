Highlights from the Celtics' 96-82 win over the 76ers in Summer League opener originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 96, Sixers 82

IN BRIEF: Grant Williams, Rob Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tacko Fall all showed out in a win in the Celtics' Summer League opener against the Sixers Saturday.

CELTICS RECORD: 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS:

SOFT TOUCH FROM GRANT WILLIAMS

This is going to be fun pic.twitter.com/ZENHe4nQVm — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) July 6, 2019

TACKO FALL SWATS THE FIRST OF MANY(?)

TACKO BLOCKO



(ok that's out of our system now) pic.twitter.com/UDrVKuO2dl



— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 6, 2019

WATERS OFF THE GLASS TO WILLIAMS

EDWARDS LIGHTING IT UP

The Celtics are gonna like Carsen Edwards. pic.twitter.com/uEitW578K9 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) July 6, 2019

TIME. LORD.

3-BALL, CORNER POCKET FOR GRANT

UP NEXT:

vs Cavaliers, Monday, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

vs Nuggets, Tuesday, 8:00 p.m., NBC Sports Boston





