Highlights from the Celtics 94-88 loss to the Grizzlies in Summer League
FINAL SCORE: Grizzlies 94, Celtics 88
IN BRIEF: Despite Carsen Edwards' best efforts to bring the Celtics back from a 12-point halftime deficit, the Grizzlies gave Boston its first Summer League loss in the quarterfinal round.
CELTICS SUMMER LEAGUE RECORD: 4-1
HIGHLIGHTS:
SMOOTH MOVE TO THE BASKET BY WATERS
🔥@tremontwaterss 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FuRz8UkVCK
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2019
EDWARDS GETS IT GOING EARLY
.@Cboogie_3 🔄🔄🔄 pic.twitter.com/5hN0I5U3kY
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2019
SWAT LORD
Time Lord making it look easy pic.twitter.com/QdPaYP2xel
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2019
SWEET FINISH IN TRAFFIC
TREMONT 🌊💪 pic.twitter.com/JwcswNrPVB
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2019
KEEPING IT CLOSE
👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/DG2RH1Y6Zm
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2019
EDWARDS HAS THE PULL-UP WORKING
E-Z pic.twitter.com/XAls68Yqzq
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2019
not going down without a fight 💪@Cboogie_3 | @tremontwaterss pic.twitter.com/1AP3XC3p1w
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2019
UM... WHAT?
CARSEN EDWARDS DROPPING BOMBS pic.twitter.com/QMDhtxzVWo
— Ben Pfeifer (@Ben_Pfeifer_) July 13, 2019
UP NEXT
A very long wait for Celtics basketball to return
