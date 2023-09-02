Highlights as Cape Coral rallied to edge Gateway in a football showdown
The Seahawks scored late to take a 14-9 victory against the Eagles.
The Seahawks scored late to take a 14-9 victory against the Eagles.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
Alex Collins spent five seasons in the league, including two with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018.
Cade Johnson walked to the medical tent during Seattle’s preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday night, and was later stretchered off the field.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his hottest takes for the NFC.
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Fred Zinkie identifies his favorite targets in Rounds 1-10 to help fantasy managers find some potential draft values.
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
The Cleveland Guardians added three pitchers Thursday, while the Cincinnati Reds picked up two outfielders.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the final days of Week 21 for fantasy baseball managers.
Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have gotten most of the headlines, but more rookie running backs are getting fantasy attention, too. Jorge Martin highlights their outlooks for 2023.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.
Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas returns to competition Saturday in Paris as a flyweight after 15 months on the sideline. She has accomplished much in her career but still has more ahead of her.
Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
Miller tore his ACL in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.