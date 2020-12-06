Highlights: California upsets No. 23 Oregon 21-17 for first win of season

California football picked up its first win of the season in a 21-17 upset victory over No. 23 Oregon on Saturday. Defensively, the Golden Bears held the Ducks to zero points in the second half, forcing one turnover inside the red-zone and recovering two fumbles in Cal territory. Quarterback Chase Garbers threw for 183 yards and scored two touchdowns (one pass, one rush), with wide receiver Nikko Remigio being his favorite target on the night (six receptions, 81 yards and one touchdown). Oregon drops back-to-back games for the first time since 2018 and fall to 3-2 on the season, while Cal moves to 1-3.