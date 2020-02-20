Highlights: California men's basketball holds off Washington State for season's first road win
Cal holds off Washington State's second-half charge for a 66-57 win in Pullman on Wednesday evening, completing a season sweep of a conference opponent for the first time in three seasons. The win is also helped Cal snap a 11-game skid away from Berkeley and marks the program's first road win of the season. Paris Austin led the Bears in scoring with 19 points while adding seven boards.
