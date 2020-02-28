Highlights: California men’s basketball pulls off upset of No. 21 Colorado

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Ben Braun breakdown the action from California men's basketball 76-62 upset victory over No. 21 Colorado at Haas Pavilion on Thursday. The Golden Bears get its first Top-25 win of the season behind Matt Bradley's game-high 26 points, which also ties a career-high for the sophomore guard. For the first time this season the Buffs lose back-to-back games and are three of its last five, falling to 10-6 in conference play and 21-8 overall. Cal moves to 12-16 overall and 6-9 in Pac-12 play.

