Highlights: California men’s basketball handles Stanford on Senior Night, 53-39
California men's basketball defeats Stanford by a final score of 53-39 on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Berkeley. Cal improves to 12-17 overall and 5-13 in conference, while Stanford drops to 15-13 overall and 8-10 in Pac-12 play.