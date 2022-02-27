Highlights: California men’s basketball handles Stanford on Senior Night, 53-39

The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Hanging with the Arizona Wildcats for one half wasn't going to cut it for Colorado this time. About six weeks after watching a four-point halftime deficit in Arizona turn into a blowout, the Buffaloes went into the locker room trailing the Wildcats by five Saturday night and vowed not to let them get away again. K.J. Simpson and Tristan da Silva led a second-half surge that carried Colorado to a 79-63 upset of the nation's second-ranked team, matching the highest-ranked opponent ever beaten by the Buffaloes.