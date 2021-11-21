Highlights: California football's offense explodes in 41-11 win over Stanford in the 124th Big Game

Golden Bear Report

The Big Game at its core is a game of chaos. The Bears put up their most yards on offense in a big game, thanks to 351 yards rushing, two rushing scores by Marcel Dancy, and the most trick plays by a Cal offense since the Jeff Tedford era. Christopher Brooks rushed for 131 yards on 13 carries, Chase Garbers threw two touchdown passes, and Cal earned their biggest win over the their rivals since 2008.