Highlights: California football's offense explodes in 41-11 win over Stanford in the 124th Big Game
California football eclipsed 600 yards in a 41-11 win over Stanford in the 124th Big Game on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Stanford Stadium. Chase Garbers threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, Christopher Brooks rushed for 131 yards, Marcel Dancy ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns and Trevon Clark had three catches for 135 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown. The Golden Bears improved to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12, keeping their bowl hopes alive.