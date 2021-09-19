Highlights: California football earns first win of season in 42-30 victory over Sacramento State

California football improves to 1-2 overall after defeating Sacramento State by a final score of 42-30 on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Berkeley. Redshirt senior quarterback Chase Garbers throws for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 22-of-34 pass attempts against the Hornets; he also tallied 68 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. Sophomore running back Damien Moore carried the ball nine times for 71 yards and two touchdowns; his second two-plus rushing touchdown game in 2021. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.