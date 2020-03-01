Highlights: Cal men's basketball outlasts Utah with an 86-79 overtime win on senior day

Cal men's basketball defeated Utah 86-79 in overtime Saturday, advancing the Bears to 3-0 in overtime contests this season. Matt Bradley led Cal with 21 points as the team had five scorers in double figures. Timmy Allen led the Runnin' Utes with 26 points, adding eight rebounds, while Alfonso Plummer had a career-high 23 points and Both Gach had 19. Cal led 28-24 after the first half, but Utah outscored the Bears 45-41 in the second half to force overtime before Cal rallied for the win.

