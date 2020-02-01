Highlights: Cal men's basketball edges Oregon State 69-67 in nail-biter

Cal men's basketball defeated Oregon State 69-67 Saturday in Berkeley. Matt Bradley led the Bears with 23 points, while Andre Kelly and Paris Austin added 14 and 11 points, respectively. Grant Anticevich also racked up eight points and 11 rebounds for Cal. Tres Tinkle led the Beavers with 19 points, while Alfred Hollins added 14. With the victory, Cal has reached double-digit wins for the first time in three seasons, as well as its most conference wins (four) across that same period.

Scroll to continue with content Ad