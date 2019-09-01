Highlights: Cal football wins season opener behind Christopher Brown Jr.'s 197-yard day

Cal picked up a season-opening win over UC Davis Saturday in Berkeley, CA thanks to Christopher Brown Jr.'s career-high 197 yards on the ground. The sophomore running back tallied the most rush yards by a Cal running back since November of 2017 when Patrick Laird rushed for 214 yards against Oregon State. The Golden Bears' defense stepped up late in the game to deny the Aggies' comeback hopes, allowing just three points in the third quarter; while Chase Garbers racked up a career-high 238 yards through the air and two passing touchdowns to Kekoa Crawford.

