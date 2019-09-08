Highlights: Cal football upsets No. 14 Washington on late field goal

California ended No. 14 Washington's 15-game home winning streak with a 20-19 victory Saturday night in Seattle, WA after a long delay due to lightning in the area. It was the Golden Bears' first road win against a Top 25 team since 2009. The winning moment came late in the fourth quarter when kicker Greg Thomas iced the game on a chip shot field goal. Cal relied heavily on the running game on two third-quarter touchdown drives that proved pivotal in the win.

